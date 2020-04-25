Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen above 20,000 after English hospitals recorded 711 deaths in 24 hours, taking the previous day's UK death toll of 19,506 over the grim milestone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cenksolmen

Cenk Sölmen Britain passed the grim milestone of over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the daily toll rose 813 to 20,319… https://t.co/23dtG7X1e9 10 seconds ago

SaintFransis

nicky RT @AbdulHamidAhmad: Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/krGFmxQSd2 3 minutes ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/VPXgimJWDf https://t.co/sWoaDsBdif 6 minutes ago

AbdulHamidAhmad

Abdul Hamid Ahmad Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/krGFmxQSd2 8 minutes ago

Prof_Kemp

TimothyK Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/AyomKw2w9d 9 minutes ago

Camz99

@Camz99 Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/ajibRYIRqC 12 minutes ago

patspetition

patspetition Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/KQf3Yimid2 12 minutes ago

journalistmaran

Ilamaran Nagarasa Britain passes milestone of 20,000 #coronavirus hospital deaths https://t.co/g3yBWz34II #COVID19 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.