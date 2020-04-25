Global  

Wake Forest fires basketball coach Danny Manning

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest fired basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons in which the Demon Deacons had a winning record only once. The school announced the decision Saturday. That came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, capping […]
