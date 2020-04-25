Global  

Former UW Huskies QB Jacob Eason falls to Indianapolis Colts in fourth round of NFL Draft

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
When Jacob Eason announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft on Dec. 26, he wrote that “the opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.” Nearly four months later, that opportunity has arrived. Though, certainly later than expected. Eason […]
