49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams from Redskins

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The San Francisco 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday. Williams’ agent, Vincent Taylor, said in a statement that it was time for Williams to leave Washington after he sat out all last season in a dispute with management. “Trent Williams is ready to get back to […]
