Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches

No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Clunky at times, poignant at others, and exceptionally entertaining in spots, the NFL draft entered its third and final day with Cincinnati selecting an Appalachian State linebacker on Saturday. Commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted the sporting world needed the draft to be held on time. Sure, it’s been remote/virtual/digital; make your own choice. But the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: Day One of 2020 NFL Draft wraps up

Day One of 2020 NFL Draft wraps up

 Day One of 2020 NFL Draft wraps up

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wdam

wdam No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches >>https://t.co/8FwgEKVCCm https://t.co/bYVpj0uPjj 10 minutes ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News The NFL draft enters its 3rd day with no major glitches. https://t.co/SDLM92VEna 45 minutes ago

DanNewsMan

Dan Thomas No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches https://t.co/XQIyHDtEgY 51 minutes ago

camilaruedacbs7

Camila Rueda No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches https://t.co/99bTcXb3lx 1 hour ago

MarvLBluechip

BlueChipTalent RT @WJHG_TV: Commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted the sporting world needed the draft to be held on time. https://t.co/Udikz5ORo1 1 hour ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches https://t.co/KabDz5hvVw 1 hour ago

wave3news

wave3news NFL DRAFT | Commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted the sporting world needed the draft to be held on time. Have yo… https://t.co/9dUPyos2mr 1 hour ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches https://t.co/xPD3TRsgXJ #nfl https://t.co/hnQszpGNco 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.