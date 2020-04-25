Global  

Britain passes 'terrible' milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths

Britain passes 'terrible' milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Britain's COVID-19 death toll passed 20,000 on Saturday in what the interior minister called "a tragic and terrible milestone" as she urged people to stay at home.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK coronavirus death toll 40 percent higher than reported

UK coronavirus death toll 40 percent higher than reported 02:36

 Office for National Statistics reports extra 3,833 deaths in data that includes fatalities in care homes and hospices.

