Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in coming days, according to a Reuters tally.
News video: What the UK's coronavirus death toll is not telling us

What the UK's coronavirus death toll is not telling us 03:26

 Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities appear to be disproportionately affected by Covid-19 in the UK. However, we don’t currently have enough public data to be able to understand how many of those who have died as a result of the virus come from minority ethnic backgrounds. The Guardian's...

