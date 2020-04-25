Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Post Malone Covering Nirvana for Virus Relief? Bring on the ‘Bleach’

Post Malone Covering Nirvana for Virus Relief? Bring on the ‘Bleach’

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The woozy-singing pop superstar performed a faithful set of covers to raise money for the W.H.O.’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and won over the band’s bassist, Krist Novoselic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DiscussLewis

𝐿𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈. Post Malone Covering Nirvana for Virus Relief? Bring on the ‘Bleach’ https://t.co/YVL9NqxFks 7 minutes ago

DealingPhelan

Sean Phelan Post Malone covering Nirvana supporting the WHO...Pretty cool. Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute - Livestream… https://t.co/w5rDzNNess 9 minutes ago

1077TheEnd

107.7 The End I was skeptical and boy did that set me up to be blown away. Post Malone covering Nirvana has me floored. -… https://t.co/t1CjmX3eel 12 minutes ago

AnthonyTrueba

801Trueba Post Malone and Travis Barker did a 3 hour live stream covering Nirvana songs in women's dresses. Things aren't all bad. 34 minutes ago

BeerLeagueHeroe

B.L.H. (Edmonton Oilers Enthusiast) Never been much of a fan of Post Malone but he's doing a***great job covering Nirvana songs here. https://t.co/AXywkNWf60 35 minutes ago

robertjarzen

Robert Jarzen RT @iHeartRadio: Post Malone covering Nirvana is everything I never knew I needed👏 https://t.co/FYtmBqvPfc 41 minutes ago

Jack_Notty

Jack Nottingham Anyone who didn’t see Post Malone covering Nirvana last night, go and watch it 45 minutes ago

hockeycoolguy

Derek RT @SemanekAndrew: Post Malone and Travis Barker covering Nirvana is exactly what the doctor ordered 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.