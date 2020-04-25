Global  

Richard Gere, 70, welcomes baby no. 2 with wife Alejandra Silva

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Richard Gere, 70, welcomed his second child with wife Alejandra Silva, according to Entertainment Tonight and Hola! magazine.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Richard Gere and wife reportedly welcome second child together

Richard Gere and wife reportedly welcome second child together 00:37

 Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have reportedly welcomed their second child together.

