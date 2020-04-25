Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators

Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Around this time of year, Floridians don’t just have to worry about aggressive drivers on the road — they should be on the lookout for aggressive alligators, too, according to officials who on Friday had to remove a 9-foot (2.8-meter) gator from a county road. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warned […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 Be aware..Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators - ABC News https://t.co/tQW6A21185 (via @ABC24 seconds ago

HaitianSOUL

HAITIANSOUL RT @fox6now: “It’s gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual." https://t.co/vZMPYaPz9W 36 seconds ago

yeskoolmiami

Winston Churchill 😳😳😱😱Holy ***! 😱Authorities In Florida Warn Of Road Rage Among Mating Gators https://t.co/HLGPpWA6iU 4 minutes ago

monkeytruckman

Don Richard RT @weartv: The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists that it’s that time of year when alligators, um, fall in love but might no… 5 minutes ago

NoMoeTrouble

No A̶l̶i̶e̶n̶s̶ Fallen Angels Allowed RT @mynbc15: Have you noticed more gators out and about lately? 🐊 A 9-foot gator had to be removed from a Florida roadway after it was spo… 8 minutes ago

AllThingsWSB

All Things WSB-TV Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators https://t.co/tiMdM9tn5g 25 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News “It’s gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual." https://t.co/vZMPYaPz9W 26 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators https://t.co/xsIPP8B0SX https://t.co/rVetKiztDn 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.