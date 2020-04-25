Eagles acquire wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from 49ers Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers. The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190. Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in […] 👓 View full article

