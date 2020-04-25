Global  

New Pats kicker says tattoo doesn’t represent militia group

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of a loosely organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol. Rohrwasser, who played at Rhode Island and Marshall, was taken 159th overall in the fifth round of the draft Saturday. He said in a conference call […]
