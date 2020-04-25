Global  

Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town: think tank

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Kim's health and whereabouts.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim 01:21

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. Lauren Anthony reports.

