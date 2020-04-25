Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town: think tank

A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Kim's health and whereabouts.

