Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33. The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. […]
