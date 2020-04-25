Global  

British PM Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says

Saturday, 25 April 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says

British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says 00:56

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus. This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus. Freddie Joyner has more.

