Patriots' fifth-round NFL draft pick, kicker Justin Rohrwasser says he will cover tattoo of logo for right-wing group

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser told reporters tattoo of right-wing group's logo "not something I ever want to represent," says he will cover.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd theorizes what the Patriots will do with their surplus of draft picks

Colin Cowherd theorizes what the Patriots will do with their surplus of draft picks 04:40

 The New England Patriots added yet another draft pick with the Rob Gronkowski trade, bringing their total number up to 12. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks Bill Belichick will do on draft day tomorrow.

