Raiders get QB Derek Carr playmakers in draft

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Count quarterback Derek Carr as a fan of what the Las Vegas Raiders did in the NFL draft. The Raiders spent the first two days of the draft gathering dynamic pieces on offense they hope can bring out the best in Carr. They drafted the fastest receiver available in Henry Ruggs in the first round […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Raiders draft pick Henry Ruggs says he could’ve posted a better 40-yard dash time at the combine

Raiders draft pick Henry Ruggs says he could’ve posted a better 40-yard dash time at the combine 04:15

 Las Vegas Raiders draft pick Henry Ruggs tells Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson he could’ve posted a better 40-yard dash time at the combine. The Raiders made the Alabama product the 12 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

