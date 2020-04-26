Global  

Siposs signed by Detroit after Australian punters suffer NFL draft snub

Brisbane Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions have signed former AFL forward Arryn Siposs, with the former Saint thrown a lifeline after missing out on selection in the NFL draft.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: MSU defensive duo adjusting to draft process amid COVID-19 outbreak

MSU defensive duo adjusting to draft process amid COVID-19 outbreak 03:02

 Two draft hopefuls have had to adjust how they're meeting and talking with potential teams.

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian punters suffer NFL draft snub

Australian punters Arryn Siposs, Dane Roy and Joel Whitford have missed out on being drafted but may yet be thrown a lifeline by NFL teams.
The Age

Ex-AFL player Siposs signed as punter by NFL's Lions

Former St Kilda forward Arryn Siposs was snapped up by Detroit after a disappointing draft for Aussie prospects.
The Age


