Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized. The team quoted Scully on Twitter Saturday saying, “I’m home and resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!” That’s a phrase announced before the start of every […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CastyisShibby

Mr. Castaneda RT @AP_Sports: Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital. https://t.co/cZmQamOtyu 59 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @x3tko: Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital #MLB https://t.co/8yUznmvlPL 2 hours ago

x3tko

x3tko Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital #MLB https://t.co/8yUznmvlPL 2 hours ago

JoseFrancoKGET

Jose Franco 🦚 RT @KGETnews: Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital https://t.co/bKjnvVU4EI 2 hours ago

joelewisgod

john louis gale RT @MSNSports: Hall of Fame broadcaster Scully home from hospital https://t.co/1Aw8XfoOcJ 3 hours ago

11bkjimena

Kevin Jimena RT @Sportsnet: Retired @Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized. https://t.co/sk5FSPrEZF 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.