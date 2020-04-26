Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully home from hospital

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized. The team quoted Scully on Twitter Saturday saying, "I'm home and resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!" That's a phrase announced before the start of every […]


