Recent related videos from verified sources Staying connected through doorstep drinks



Bringing the community together during the coronavirus outbreak one bottle at a time: that’s the goal of a new local Facebook group called “It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere.” Credit: WXXV Published 2 hours ago City Outlines Outreach Program For Street Homeless In Subway After 2 Corpses Found



Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised a safe bed and support services to every homeless person being displaced by the nightly shutdown of all subway service meant to give MTA crews time to clean trains.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51 Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak: Google urges people to play 2016 doodle game peppers and ice-cream After sharing an interactive doodle featuring the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, on Monday, Google shared throwback game from 2016 in order to urge people to stay at...

Mid-Day 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this