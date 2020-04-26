Global  

Coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions to be eased in Queensland

SBS Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions to be eased in QueenslandQueensland will relax some stay-at-home restrictions from midnight on Friday with less than 100 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
