Deutsche Bank withholds Donald Trump’s business details: reports

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Deutsche Bank has refused to give out information about US President Donald Trump's family business after four Democratic senators approached the bank for details of his dealings.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: You're Fired: The Trump Organization Lays Off, Furloughs 1,500 Workers

You're Fired: The Trump Organization Lays Off, Furloughs 1,500 Workers 00:42

 Business Insider reports President Donald Trump's eponymous business empire has laid off or furloughed around 1,500 employees. The move comes as a result of closures related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Other major hotel chains, like Marriott International, have announced similar...

