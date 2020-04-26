Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eagles emphasize speed, add Goodwin, draft fast receivers

Eagles emphasize speed, add Goodwin, draft fast receivers

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The Philadelphia Eagles added speed, speed and more speed. After selecting TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the NFL draft, the Eagles acquired wideout Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and chose two other fast receivers. The Eagles picked Boise State’s John Hightower in the fifth round […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Eagles Add Blazing Speed With Selection Of Receiver Jalen Reagor In Round 1

Eagles Add Blazing Speed With Selection Of Receiver Jalen Reagor In Round 1 03:55

 Pat Gallen reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.