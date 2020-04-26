Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Asia Today: China reports 11 new virus cases, no deaths

Asia Today: China reports 11 new virus cases, no deaths

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — China on Sunday confirmed 11 more cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths for the 11th day in a row. It brings its official count to 82,827 infected people. Five of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, a northeastern border area with Russia that has seen a surge in infections. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: EyePress News - English - Published
News video: No new coronavirus cases confirmed in HK today, beach packed

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in HK today, beach packed 01:15

 ***Multi-language subtitle and caption are available, turn on cc to select. ****HONG KONG - For the third time this week, no new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong over the past 24-hour period, keeping the number of total infections here at 1,037. Only 12 new infections have been...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.