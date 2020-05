Gear change for Moonlight Maid ahead of Oaks target Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Moonlight Maid will have earmuffs reapplied in this Saturday's Australasian Oaks after trainer Mitch Freedman admitted he didn't "quite get it right" last start at Caulfield. 👓 View full article

