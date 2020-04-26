Boxing: Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch is really happening? Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Earlier, Pacquiao had confirmed that talks had begun to arrange bout against Mikey Garcia, which was supposed to take place in Saudi Arabia in July. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this