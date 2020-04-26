Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town - think tank

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Kim's health and whereabouts.
 Satellite imagery has found a train likely to belong to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as speculation continues over his health, according to a website specialising in studies of the country. North Korean authorities have said nothing to counter media reports that Mr Kim is unwell, prompting...

