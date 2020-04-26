Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation

Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin issued a rare joint statement on Saturday commemorating a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops on their way to defeat Nazi Germany as an example of how their countries can cooperate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement

Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin showcased their ability to cooperate by issuing a rare joint statement. The two presidents commemorated a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops. The statement read: “The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mansfieldkimbro

mansfieldkimbro Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation https://t.co/UxAFAoL2Iq 4 minutes ago

SharonGilman

Sharon Ann Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation https://t.co/vOc0SPyGXJ 8 minutes ago

f_regules

Diego F. De Régules RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation https://t.co/RTwcbLeQij https://t.co/OIH8iZQHO8 8 minutes ago

MirzaGhalib786

Mirza Ghalib https://t.co/tefHeQCv7o A rare moment of flaming beauty in international politics! 25 minutes ago

KenSiu14338956

Ken Siu Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation https://t.co/ym8RDDccMv 35 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @EpochTimes: Trump and Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement Promoting Cooperation https://t.co/EeEXlwnF3I https://t.co/H9dejmRCoI 37 minutes ago

IsraelNewsLinks

Israel News Links Trump and Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement Promoting Cooperation https://t.co/MjxvlWbAOg via EpochTimesUSNews https://t.co/Hn5a92LdmD 46 minutes ago

roe_con

RoeLeo Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation https://t.co/YYbJC7AuMJ via @Yahoo 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.