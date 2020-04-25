Saudi Arabia Abolishes Flogging as a Punishment for Crime Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The most high-profile flogging in recent years was of the Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes on charges of insulting Islam. 👓 View full article

