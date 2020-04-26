Global  

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 33 updates | Positive cases cross 26,000, death toll at 825

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 33 updates | Positive cases cross 26,000, death toll at 825

Hindu Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Globally, as of 25 April 2020, there have been 27,24,809 confirmed cases including 1,87,847 deaths, reported to WHO
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492 00:27

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are now 38,652 coronavirus cases statewide and 1,492 confirmed deaths.

