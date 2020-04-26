Global  

'Saturday Night Live': Brad Pitt gives us a hunky Dr. Fauci in second 'At Home' episode

Donning an Anthony Fauci wig and glasses, Brad Pitt vowed to shut down claims like "The virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge."
