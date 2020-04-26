Blockade of CCC chief reappointment 'outrageous, verging on corrupt': Premier Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Premier Mark McGowan has labelled the Liberal Party members’ decision to block the reappointment of John McKechnie as the Corruption and Crime Commission’s chief as “outrageous” and “verging on corrupt”. 👓 View full article

