Blockade of CCC chief reappointment 'outrageous, verging on corrupt': Premier

The Age Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Premier Mark McGowan has labelled the Liberal Party members’ decision to block the reappointment of John McKechnie as the Corruption and Crime Commission’s chief as “outrageous” and “verging on corrupt”.
