Stunning upset in Hong Kong, Lane wins three in Tokyo

Brisbane Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Beauty Generation denied a third straight Champions Mile at Sha Tin, while Geelong-bred sprinter Mr Stunning caused a boilover in the group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize.
