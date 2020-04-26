Stunning upset in Hong Kong, Lane wins three in Tokyo Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Beauty Generation denied a third straight Champions Mile at Sha Tin, while Geelong-bred sprinter Mr Stunning caused a boilover in the group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize. 👓 View full article

