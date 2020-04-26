Lightning kills at least 10 in India amid heavy rain

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

PATNA, India (AP) — Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said. Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district. They were plucking vegetables in […] 👓 View full article

