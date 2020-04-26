Global  

Closed Hospitals Leave Rural Patients ‘Stranded’ as Coronavirus Spreads

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
A for-profit company bought three struggling hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio. Doctors were fired, supplies ran low and many in need of care had to journey elsewhere. Then the doors shut for good.
