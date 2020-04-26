'I'm notoriously called Lara Paaji': Lara Dutta Bhupathi on her equation with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lara made her Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in 2003 with Andaaz. She also worked with Akshay in Aan, Bhagam Bhaag, Khakee, Housefull, and Singh is Blingg. 👓 View full article

