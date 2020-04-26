Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I'm notoriously called Lara Paaji': Lara Dutta Bhupathi on her equation with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan

'I'm notoriously called Lara Paaji': Lara Dutta Bhupathi on her equation with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan

DNA Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Lara made her Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in 2003 with Andaaz. She also worked with Akshay in Aan, Bhagam Bhaag, Khakee, Housefull, and Singh is Blingg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA 'I'm notoriously called Lara Paaji': #LaraDuttaBhupathi on her equation with #AkshayKumar, #SalmanKhan https://t.co/jPbhbgORtW 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.