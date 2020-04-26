Global  

UK PM Boris Johnson returns to face growing virus divisions

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care, with his government facing growing criticism over the deaths and disruption the virus has caused. Johnson’s office said he would be back at his desk in 10 Downing St. on Monday, […]
