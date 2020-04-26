Coronavirus latest: Spain eases lockdown, allows kids a breath of fresh air

Global  

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
For the first time in six weeks, children in Spain are allowed to leave the indoors for an hour outside. The move comes as death and new COVID-19 infections decline in the country. Follow DW for all the latest.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Spain's kids taste of freedom after six-week lockdown

Spain's kids taste of freedom after six-week lockdown 01:18

 Children in Spain are finally allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity on Sunday as authorities ease coronavirus lockdown. Olivia Chan reports.

