Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Day 46 without sports 😭: Dennis Rodman to be featured in part three of 'The Last Dance'

Day 46 without sports 😭: Dennis Rodman to be featured in part three of 'The Last Dance'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
"The Last Dance" documentary on the Bulls and Michael Jordan features one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Dennis Rodman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Complex Media - Published
News video: 'The Last Dance': Why Michael Jordan Still Hates the Pistons & How Jason Hehir Earned His Trust

'The Last Dance': Why Michael Jordan Still Hates the Pistons & How Jason Hehir Earned His Trust 12:04

 The Last Dance became ESPN's most watched documentary on April 19. The documentary is slated to run for five total weeks and the director of the critically acclaimed documentary spoke with Pierce Simpson of Complex News to share stories about his first encounter with Michael Jordan, the music of...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.