Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — With limited supplies of coronavirus tests available, the Pentagon is focusing first on testing those performing duties deemed most vital to national security. Atop the list are the men and women who operate the nation’s nuclear forces, some counterterrorism forces, and the crew of a soon-to-deploy aircraft carrier. Defense leaders hope to […]
