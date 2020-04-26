The AIDS crisis forged a generation of activists; now they’re supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the coronavirus pandemic Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The AIDS crisis brought the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle together. They advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, supported the ill, and formed community groups that live on and provide vital services today, as the coronavirus spreads through the Seattle area. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this