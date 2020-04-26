Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. killed Saturday in shooting in Orlando

Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. was killed late Saturday night in a shooting in Orlando, program officials said. He was slated to play WR.

