Canada's top doctor warns against relying on herd immunity to reopen economy

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Canada’s top doctor says there isn’t enough evidence to back herd immunity as a way to reopen society, as Quebec’s premier is considering the approach to restart his province’s economy.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Learn More About Herd Immunity And How It Relates To The COVID-19 Outbreak

Learn More About Herd Immunity And How It Relates To The COVID-19 Outbreak 02:08

 It’s that term that keeps coming up. Herd immunity is a potential way of beating the coronavirus.

