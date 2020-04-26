The Australian government app notifies users if they have had contact with a user who has Covid-19.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ashis Basu RT @ruskin147: Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app - this will encourage NHSX team developing a similar app htt… 19 seconds ago Rory Cellan-Jones Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app - this will encourage NHSX team developing a simila… https://t.co/vfrI91UUY1 28 seconds ago David May Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app https://t.co/dszZhgzUPI 1 minute ago Rivmark Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app The Australian government app notifies users if the… https://t.co/B41wdNfzTg 6 minutes ago Danny Usher @LisaMillar @BreakfastNews @healthgovau @GregHuntMP @mjrowland68 Not to labour the point but if the govt wants as m… https://t.co/Yz76zEptBA 6 minutes ago phil RT @ppjkis: Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app. If there using this in oz & they used it in Singapore, why can… 6 minutes ago phil Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app. If there using this in oz & they used it in Singap… https://t.co/i6aWWkRuu1 22 minutes ago Katerina Arvanitaki RT @MikeArgi: BBC News - Coronavirus: Australians download COVIDSafe contact tracing app https://t.co/GA9fSbsqit 32 minutes ago