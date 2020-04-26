Global  

Deserted icons: Indiana enclave awaits return of racing

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (AP) — A.J. Foyt came to Indianapolis in 1958 a fearless rookie who rented a basement for $15 per week and slept on a cot not too far from the roar of the cars and crowds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sometimes, he would walk to Main Street and join other drivers for breakfast […]
