Brad Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes. A bespectacled Pitt, speaking in Fauci’s raspy voice, tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during […]
