Coronavirus latest: Italy sees fewest daily deaths in 6 weeks

The country with Europe's highest fatality rate from COVID-19 has seen the lowest daily death toll since March 14. Along with Spain, Italy is seeing a decline in new infections. Follow DW for the latest.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Yashodhara यशोधरा 🇮🇳 RT @aparanjape: "For the first time in six weeks, children in Spain are allowed to leave the indoors for an hour outside. The move comes as… 1 hour ago Amit Paranjape "For the first time in six weeks, children in Spain are allowed to leave the indoors for an hour outside. The move… https://t.co/zIIda4RdX1 1 hour ago Zvobgo Luckson RT @CGTNOfficial: #Coronavirus latest in Europe: -- Italy records 192,994 cases -- Spain sees fall in daily deaths -- UK pushes forward co… 1 day ago Florian Delorme RT @Echinanews: #Coronavirus latest in Europe: 🔷Italy records 192,994 coronavirus infections; 🔷Spain sees fall in daily deaths from COVID-1… 1 day ago sandra isabel bw RT @XHNews: #Coronavirus latest in Europe: https://t.co/H9CnDBbg12 -- Italy records 192,994 cases -- Spain sees fall in daily deaths -- UK… 2 days ago Zakariah RT @trtworld: Globally, Covid-19 has killed over 190,000 people. Here's the latest: 🇮🇹Italy sees 420 new deaths, but toll lowest since Mar… 2 days ago TRT World Globally, Covid-19 has killed over 190,000 people. Here's the latest: 🇮🇹Italy sees 420 new deaths, but toll lowest… https://t.co/xu9SUdtw3m 2 days ago