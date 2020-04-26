Global  

Coronavirus latest: Italy sees fewest daily deaths in 6 weeks

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The country with Europe's highest fatality rate from COVID-19 has seen the lowest daily death toll since March 14. Along with Spain, Italy is seeing a decline in new infections. Follow DW for the latest.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers 01:58

 The Tri-County Health Department has closed a Walmart store in Aurora linked to at least three coronavirus deaths in the past few days. Gia Aguilar, the widow of one of those who died, says she warned the store about potential dangers weeks ago.

