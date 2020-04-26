Global  

AP source: Saints, Winston in ‘advanced’ negotiations

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said, speaking to The Associated […]
