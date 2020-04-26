Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hizbul Mujahideen activist arrested, say Punjab police

Hizbul Mujahideen activist arrested, say Punjab police

Hindu Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The Punjab police on Sunday said they have arrested an activist of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and seized ₹29 lakh from him.DGP Dinkar Gupta said the
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deshbhakta16

Deshbhakta RT @AdityaTrivedi_: Pic1: Terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen has been arrested. Pic2: As per Congress CM he is an activist. By that means Hiz… 2 minutes ago

NehaPan44803454

Neha Pandey RT @JiGuruG: Meanwhile Hizbul Mujahideen "Activist" is arrested. Sometimes I think Congress party has some really negative invisible energy… 4 minutes ago

hindu_life

Mr Xxx RT @iNSAAjitDoval: Terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen has been arrested As per Congress CM he is an activist By that means Hizbul Mujahidee… 7 minutes ago

Smileykhanna2

Smileykhanna RT @DrAKMahapatra: Hats off to our Prestitutes.... A terrorist of Hijbul Mujahideen has been arrested, but ANI has reported him as an acti… 10 minutes ago

Ratnesh12415

Ratnesh Pathak RT @Commonman_i: Picture 1: Terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen has been arrested. Picture 2: As per Congress CM he is an activist. That means… 23 minutes ago

mahabirjaiswal

Mahabir Jaiswal (Seth) In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has arrested an activist of Hizbul Mujahideen with a recovery of Indian c… https://t.co/EeD5XYBSXp 24 minutes ago

Commonman_i

COMMON MAN Picture 1: Terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen has been arrested. Picture 2: As per Congress CM he is an activist. Tha… https://t.co/PlwYIMRwgx 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.