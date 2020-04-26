Hizbul Mujahideen activist arrested, say Punjab police Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Punjab police on Sunday said they have arrested an activist of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and seized ₹29 lakh from him.DGP Dinkar Gupta said the 👓 View full article

