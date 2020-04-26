Spain records lowest daily coronavirus death toll as children allowed out for first time in weeks Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 288 on Sunday, the lowest since March 20, as the country eased its lockdown to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks. 👓 View full article

